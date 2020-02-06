RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020: Date of exams yet to be announced – check details

The exams will be conducted in three phases, which are — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) .

Candidates, who will appear for the RRB NTPC exam 2020, continue to wait as the date for the same is yet to be announced. The railway board, while replying to a RTI recently said that the exam dates will be announced soon.

The railway board which is looking to fill up as many as 35,208 posts, received over 1,20,000 applications. It is in the process of inviting Examination Conducting Agency (ECA), which will be given the task of organising the exam. The agency must be in a position to organise the exam in a single shift with lakhs of candidates, as per the board.

The exams will be conducted in three phases, which are — computer-based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2) . These tests will be followed by an interview. Candidates who clear the first CBT 1 test will be eligible to appear for the second CBT, based on merit. It is important to note here that while the notification was released almost a year back, the date of the exam is yet to be announced.

In the meantime, the second recruitment drive, comprising RRB NTPC and RRC Group D should begin in May-June and go on till July-August next year. In the second phase, the Railways is expected to announce 99,000 posts.

Earlier, while announcing that the recruitment will be held in two phases, the railway had said that the recruitment procedure consists of 1,31,428 positions which is likely to be completed by April-May next year.