RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Online registration ending soon for over 35000 posts; check salary, other details

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019!

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: In its latest recruitment process, the Indian Railways earlier this month had released the job notification for over 35000 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts at indianrailways.gov.in. While the online application process was activated then only, the same will end soon on March 31, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of Indian Railways now to apply for the same. A total of 35277 posts on offer by the railways. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration opens: March 1, 2019

Online registration ends: March 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Final submission of Online Applications: April 12, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Post details-

Candidates can apply for a number of posts under NTPC. They are- Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits-

A. For Under Graduate Posts-

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900

3. Junior Time Keeper- Rs 19900

4. Trains Clerk- Rs 19900

5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 21700

B. For Graduate Posts-

1. Traffic Assistant- Rs 25500

2. Goods Guard- Rs 29200

3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 29200

4. Senior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 29200

5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist- Rs 29200

6. Senior Time Keeper- Rs 29200

7. Commercial Apprentice- Rs 35400

8. Station Master- Rs 35400

Note: For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways to know more and check the official notification.