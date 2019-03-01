RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Online application process for 35,277 posts begins today – All you need to know

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online applications for RRB NTPC 2019 will close on March 31

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration process for 35,277 vacant posts will begin today at 4 pm. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had issued the notification for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts and it will oversee the recruitment process for these posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the RRB NTPC vacancies through the official website. In addition to the official website, the RRB has activated the registration link on indianrailways.gov.in and regional and zonal-based RRB websites. The online applications for RRB NTPC 2019 will close on March 31 but the last date to pay the exam fee is April 5. The computer-based test for RRB NTPC recruitment is expected to be conducted in June.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The RRB has notified a total of 35,277 posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Age limit

The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official RRB NTPC notification for more details about the relaxation in age limit and prescribed upper and lower age limit.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

NTPC/Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

RRB NTPC 2019: Selection process

The candidates are required to appear in the computer-based test (CBT), followed by Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates must also ensure that they fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The successful candidates will get remuneration as per the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration link will be active at 1600 Hours on March 1

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the RRB NTPC posts through all the region based official websites of RRB. The ‘NTPC registration’ link to apply online for vacancies is expected to open at 1 pm. Candidates will be required to register using their personal details and then they need to log in with newly registered user id. After filling the detailed form and uploading required documents, candidates need to make payment of the application fee. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials safe for future reference. The link will open at 4 pm today.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2109: Application fee

The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while those belonging to reserve categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.