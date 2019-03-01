RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Online application process for 35,277 posts begins today – All you need to know

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration process for 35,277 vacant posts will begin today in the evening.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration process for 35,277 vacant posts will begin today at 4 pm. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had issued the notification for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts and it will oversee the recruitment process for these posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the RRB NTPC vacancies through the official website. In addition to the official website, the RRB has activated the registration link on indianrailways.gov.in and regional and zonal-based RRB websites. The online applications for RRB NTPC 2019 will close on March 31 but the last date to pay the exam fee is April 5. The computer-based test for RRB NTPC recruitment is expected to be conducted in June.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
The RRB has notified a total of 35,277 posts in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).
Undergraduate posts: 10,628
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760
Junior Time keeper: 17
Trains Clerk: 592
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940
Graduate posts: 24,649
Traffic Assistant: 88
Goods Guard: 5748
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164
Senior Time Keeper: 14
Commercial Apprentice: 259
Station Master: 6865
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Age limit
The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official RRB NTPC notification for more details about the relaxation in age limit and prescribed upper and lower age limit.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility
NTPC/Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.
Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.
RRB NTPC 2019: Selection process
The candidates are required to appear in the computer-based test (CBT), followed by Physical Endurance Test (PET). Candidates must also ensure that they fulfill the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Pay scale
The successful candidates will get remuneration as per the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply
Candidates can apply for the RRB NTPC posts through all the region based official websites of RRB. The ‘NTPC registration’ link to apply online for vacancies is expected to open at 1 pm. Candidates will be required to register using their personal details and then they need to log in with newly registered user id. After filling the detailed form and uploading required documents, candidates need to make payment of the application fee. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials safe for future reference. The link will open at 4 pm today.
RRB NTPC recruitment 2109: Application fee
The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while those belonging to reserve categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.