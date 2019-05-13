RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for various Indian Railway posts

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 7:19:24 PM

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Now check 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is all set to conduct the examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) aspirants in the next 2 months. This examination is being conducted as a part of the Indian Railway recruitment process for Graduate and Undergraduate NTPC Posts in various zonal railways and production units. The application process for the same was conducted in the month of March earlier this year. Candidates can check the 7th Pay Commission salary benefits that can be enjoyed by candidates who will be selected by the RRBs.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Number of posts

  • Undergraduate Posts

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist – 4300
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist – 760
3. Junior Time Keeper – 11
4. Trains Clerk – 592
5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 4940

  • Graduate posts

1. Traffic Assistant – 88
2. Goods Guard – 5748
3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 5638
4. Senior Clerk cum Typist – 2854
5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 3147
6. Senior Time Keeper – 6
7. Commercial Apprentice – 259
8. Station Master – 6865

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for Undergraduate Posts

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist – Level 2: Rs 19900
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist – Level 2: Rs 19900
3. Junior Time Keeper – Level 2: Rs 19900
4. Trains Clerk – Level 2: Rs 19900
5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Level 3: Rs 21700

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for Graduate posts

1. Traffic Assistant – Level 4: Rs 25500
2. Goods Guard – Level 5: Rs 29200
3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Level 5: Rs 29200
4. Senior Clerk cum Typist – Level 5: Rs 29200
5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – Level 5: Rs 29200
6. Senior Time Keeper – Level 5: Rs 29200
7. Commercial Apprentice – Level 6: Rs 35400
8. Station Master – Level 6: Rs 35400

For more details, Indian Railway aspirants can visit the official website of the various RRBs to know more.

