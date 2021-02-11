RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 Admit card: Check how to download hall ticket, exam date and other details

According to the Railway Recruitment Board policy also, the admit card for the exam are supposed to be released four days prior to the exam.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT Exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the hall tickets for the candidates who are sitting in the phase 4 non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam on Thursday. The phase 4 NTPC Computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted starting from February 15 on multiple dates at different examination centres across the country. The RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT Admit Card is expected to be released on Thursday as only four days remain for the RRB NTPC CBT exams begin from February 15. According to the Railway Recruitment Board policy also, the admit card for the exam are supposed to be released four days prior to the exam.

RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 Exam dates

Starting from February 15, the CBT exam will be conducted on eight separate days for different candidates who have applied for the recruitment. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on eight days namely: February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27 and March 1, March 2 and March 3. Every year the number of applicants applying for the Railway vacancies is so huge that the RRB conducts the exam on separate days to accommodate all the Railway jobs aspirants.

Other similar Railway recruitment examinations which are also conducted on multiple days include the SSC CGL and SSC (10+2) which also attract a large number of applicants. Approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to write the phase 4 NTPC CBT test this year.

How to download RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 Admit Card

The RRB NTPC Phase 4 CBT 2021 hall ticket for the candidates will be available on different regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates have already chosen their regions and based on their choice of region, the RRB NTPC Admit Card will be uploaded on the respective regional website of the RRB. After visiting the region specific RRB website for instance (https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in for Patna region and https://www.rrbbpl.nic.in for Bhopal region), candidates will have to click on the download RRB NTPC 2021 admit card link.

After clicking on the RRB NTPC CBT admit card link, the candidates will be redirected to a separate dashboard where they will have to fill in their application form credentials including registration number and date of birth. After filling in all the mandatory details, the candidates will be redirected to their admit card. Candidates are advised to save their RRB NTPC 2021 admit card on their system/mobile phone and also take a hard copy print out of the same for their future reference.