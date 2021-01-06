RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam 2021 Date, Time: Information regarding city for phase 2 of exam released; Details

The exam is supposed to fill as many as 35,208 posts.

RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam 2021 Date and Time Intimation: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the information for candidates informing them about the city in which they have to appear for the RRB NTPC exam. The first phase of the exam is currently ongoing, but the dates for the second phase have also been released by the Railways, and the phase 2 of the RRB NTPC exams would be conducted from January 16 to 30, 2021.

According to a report in The Indian Express, phase 2 of the exam would witness around 27 lakh candidates appearing for it. The exam is supposed to fill as many as 35,208 posts and for that, a whopping 1.26 crore people have applied, necessitating the RRB to conduct the tier-1 exam in multiple shifts.

Even though the link to check the city of examination has been released, the RRB would release the official e-call or admit card only four days before the exam is scheduled. The admit card would be available for download for the candidates from the official website of the Indian Railways or even through the RRB websites for their respective regions.

Apart from this, the information for the mock test of the second phase of examination has also been released, along with the details regarding the free travelling authority for eligible candidates.