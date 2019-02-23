RRB NTPC notification 2019: Recruitment notification for 1.30 lakh jobs announced, check all details



RRB NTPC recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will start inviting online applications for non-technical popular category (NTPC) from February 28. The NTPC posts are accounts trains clerk, clerk cum typist, junior clerk cum typist, commercial cum ticket clerk, commercial apprentice, goods guard, traffic assistant, senior clerk cum typist, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, junior accountant assistant cum typist, station master, among others.

Recruitment process for the NTPC posts will be overseen by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

While the precise number of vacancies in NTPC posts remains uncertain, RRBs will oversee the recruitment for about 30,000 posts out of the total number of seats announced by the railways recently.

It must be noted that recruitment for the remaining 1 lakh level-1 posts will be supervised by railway recruitment cells. These level 1 posts are track maintainer grade IV, assistant points man, helper/ assistant, in addition to the level 1 posts in other departments.

The official announcement for 1,30,000 railway posts has been notified on the official website of the RRBs, RRC as well as employment news weekly edition.

The recruitment of para medical staff and ministerial and isolated categories will also be done by the RRBs.

Moreover, the RRBs will also oversee the recruitment for para medical staff and ministerial and isolated categories. Although, the RRB holds recruitment for Group 'C' and non-technical categories, the railway recruitment cell, which set up in in 2005, recruits for group D posts.

These are the Registration Dates for the above –

RRB NTPC: 28 February

RRB Para medical staff: 4 March

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 8 March

RRC Level 1 post: 12 March