RRB NTPC Level 5 Results announced – How to check at rrbadg.gov.in

In good news for candidates, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 5 exams along with the cut-off mark. Those who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of RRB rrbadg.gov.in.

According to RRB, it has declared the list of candidates who have been shortlisted provisionally for document verification for vacant posts that were announced earlier. It is important to note that the process for document verification will start on December 5, 2022.

Also read: BPSC 67th CCE Prelim Exam: To check results log in bpsc.bih.nic.in

Those candidates who are selected for the same will get information through SMS or email from where they will be able to download their call letters from RRB website. Issuing an official notification, the RRB said that after the successful completion of document verification, candidates will be required to undergo medical examinations in hospitals that are nominated by the board.

Notably, candidates will be required to pay the prescribed fee of Rs 24 at the time of their medical exam. Shortlisted candidates will be required to be ready for their document verification as well as the medical exam. They will also be required to produce their original documents along with their photocopies in A4 size as mentioned in the e-call letter.

It is expected to announce the level 4 exam in the third week of January 2023. The medical and exam document verification is expected to take place in the first week of February next year to fill up 161 vacancies.

Also read: Techie creates a unique resume for getting job in Google

Similarly, results for level 3 posts will be announced in the fourth week of January 2023. . The board will conduct the document verification process and medical exams from the second week of February 2023. It will start the empanelment from the fourth week of March 2023 to fill up the total of 5663 posts.

The board is looking to fill up a large number of posts. For any confusion, candidates may log in the official website of the board.