RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2022: Results out for level 5 and 2 @rrbcdg.gov.in, Here’s the link for checking zone-wise results

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Level 2 and 5 Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Levels 5 and 2. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 can download their results from the regional official website of RRB – rrbbnc.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was held between June 12 and June 17, 2022 across country. Candidates can check their results followed by the easy steps given below. The list of selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of merit in CBT-II and extant reservation rules.

The total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in CBTST is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Typist & Junior Clerk Cum Typist (Level -2) & Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist & Senior Clerk Cum Typist (Level 5).

How to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022?

-Go to rrbcdg.gov.in.

-Click on the notification link that reads ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

-Enter login credentials, if required, and submit.

-RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 will be displayed.

-Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi on the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the Default Typing Language will be English. RRB NTPC CBTST will be tentatively held from 12.08.22 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time.

All shortlisted candidates are advised to download the Exam City intimation slip through the official website of RRBs/SMS/Email. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to the CBTST. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Cut Off for Level 2



Cut Off Marks (out of 120) of CBT-II for the Unique candidate shortlisted for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)

UR – 79.66667

SC – 67

ST – 65.88235

OBC – 74.28572

EWS – 70.66667

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Cut Off for Level 5

Cut Off Marks (out of 120) of CBT-II for the Unique candidate shortlisted for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)



UR – 76.97479

SC – 63.86554

ST – 61.51261

OBC – 69.57983

EWS – 67.56303

