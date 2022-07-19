scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2022: Results out for level 5 and 2 @rrbcdg.gov.in, Here’s the link for checking zone-wise results

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result for Level 2 and 5 Declared on rrbbnc.gov.in. Check Cut Off Marks, Result Links & other details here.

Written by FE Careers
Updated:
RRB NTPC CBT 2 | RRB NTPC CBT 2 result 2022 | RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Level 2 and 5
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Levels 5 and 2. File/IE

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 for Level 2 and 5 Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Levels 5 and 2. Candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 can download their results from the regional official website of RRB – rrbbnc.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was held between June 12 and June 17, 2022 across country. Candidates can check their results followed by the easy steps given below. The list of selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of merit in CBT-II and extant reservation rules.

The total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in CBTST is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Typist & Junior Clerk Cum Typist (Level -2) & Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist & Senior Clerk Cum Typist (Level 5).

Also Read

How to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022?
-Go to rrbcdg.gov.in.
-Click on the notification link that reads ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.
-Enter login credentials, if required, and submit.
-RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 will be displayed.
-Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi on the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the Default Typing Language will be English. RRB NTPC CBTST will be tentatively held from 12.08.22 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time.

All shortlisted candidates are advised to download the Exam City intimation slip through the official website of RRBs/SMS/Email. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to the CBTST. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Cut Off for Level 2

Cut Off Marks (out of 120) of CBT-II for the Unique candidate shortlisted for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)

UR – 79.66667
SC – 67
ST – 65.88235
OBC – 74.28572
EWS – 70.66667

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Cut Off for Level 5
Cut Off Marks (out of 120) of CBT-II for the Unique candidate shortlisted for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)

UR – 76.97479
SC – 63.86554
ST – 61.51261
OBC – 69.57983
EWS – 67.56303

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Cut Off for Level 5
Cut Off Marks (out of 120) of CBT-II for the Unique candidate shortlisted for Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)
UR – 76.97479
SC – 63.86554
ST – 61.51261
OBC – 69.57983
EWS  – 67.56303

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 ResultRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 5 Cut-OffRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2  ResultRRB NTPC CBT 2 Level 2 Cut-Off
RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bilaspur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Bilaspur NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB Bhopal Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Bhopal NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Muzaffarpur CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 Result Cut Off  Download LinkRRB Muzaffarpur NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB Patna Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Patna NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Mumbai CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Mumbai NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinRRB NTPC Jammu CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Jammu NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bangalore CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Bangalore NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ranchi CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off  Download LinkRRB Ranchi NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Chandigarh CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Chandigarh NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Chennai NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ajmer CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link RRB Ajmer NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Kolkata CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download Link for RRB Kolkata NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Ahmedabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Ahmedabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
RRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Allahabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Allahabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Thiruvananthapuram CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Thiruvananthapuram NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Siliguri CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Siliguri NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Bhubneshwar CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Bhubneshwar NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinRRB NTPC Guwahati CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinkRRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Result Download LinkRRB Guwahati NTPC CBT 2 level 2 Cut Off Download Link
RRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 5 Result Download LinkRRB NTPC Secunderabad CBT 2 level 5 Cut Off Download LinRRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 Result  Download LinkRRB Secunderabad NTPC CBT 2 level 2  Cut Off Download Link
Zone wise RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Download Links

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Jobs