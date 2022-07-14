RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exam dates released: Check details at rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam dates for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati on its official website rrbguwahati.gov.in. As per the board, while the exam will start on August 10, 2022, it will go on till August 12, 2022.

The board has announced these dates for pay levels 2, 3, and 5. In its notice, the RRB has also said that the NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exams will be computer-based. It may be noted that the second stage exams CEN-01/2019 for RRB Guwahati were to be held between June 15, 2022, to June 17, 2022, but had to be postponed due to floods and landslides.

Now, the level 5 exam has been postponed to August 10, 2022, level 2 to August 11, 2022, and level 3 to August 12, 2022. It may be noted that dates are tentative and can be changed as per the prevailing situation.

Also, candidates who are appearing for CBT-2 for different levels will get different e-call letters for each dates and level. According to RRB, even as a candidate will be scheduled for all exams in the same city, the exam center can be different. All candidates will be given common city intimation slips.

Importantly, candidates appearing for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Guwahati exam can download their Railway Recruitment Board admit card four days before the exam. They will also be required to carry their original Aadhaar card at the exam centres. Candidate’s Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be done in the examination hall before the start of the exam.

Meanwhile, RRB is all set to conduct recruitment exams for Group D 2019 pay level 1 exam. It will conduct the exam from August 17, 2022, onwards in several phases. RRB was to conduct the exam on February 23, 2022, but it was postponed due to nationwide protests of appearing candidates. The Railway Recruitment Board then released the revised schedule on the website.