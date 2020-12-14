RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020: Railways offers 1.4 lakh jobs! Exam date, admit card and other details here

RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020: Those appearing for exams have been told to adhere to Covid protocols.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020: Amid technical recession and massive layoffs, the latest update from the Indian Railways will bring cheer for the jobseekers. On December 11, the Railways announced the recruitment bonanza that will be undertaken by the 21 Railway Recruitment Boards across India. The dates for the Computer Based Test also known as CBT have been announced. According to the statement released by the Indian Railway, the exams will be held for 1.4 lakh vacancies. Latest updates suggest that nearly 2.5 crore candidates will be appearing for these CBT-1 exams.

What is the date of RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams?

The Indian Railways says that the first phase of the exam will begin from December 15 and will end on December 18. The first phase is for CEN (Isolated and Ministerial categories).

The second phase of the CEN (NTPC categories) will start from December 28 till March next year. The third and final recruitment drive will end in June next year.

When can applicants download the admit cards?

Details such as examination centre, city of exam, date of exam and shift of the exam will be sent via email and sms. The messages will be sent to candidates on the phone number and email registered at the time of filing up for the exams.

What will be the time period of the CBT-1 exams?

Since it is computer-based test, the candidates will get 90 minutes to answer the questions.

What’s new in the CBT-1 exams this time?

Since the exams are being conducted in the times of coronavirus pandemic, the mandatory Covid protocols will have to be followed by all the candidates. All examination centres will be sanitised. All candidates will be granted entry only when they pass the body temperature limits. Face masks are must for each candidate. In case the candidate’s body temperature is found above the prescribed limits, she/he will not be allowed entry in the examination hall.