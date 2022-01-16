RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 results declared: Download your scorecard using these steps

Over seven lakh candidates have been shortlisted for 35,281 posts for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Level 2 exam.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 result: The results for computer-based test-1 2019 (CBT) have been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB) for all regions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their result on the official website–rrbcdg.gov.in

The RRB NTPC first stage computer-based Test (CBT-1) saw close to one crore candidates who appeared for the exam. The exam took place in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. Those who qualify the first stage computer-based Test will be appearing for the second stage of the computer-based test (CBT- 2).

The notification from the national transporter read that shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based educational qualifications of the candidates.

“In case multiple candidates have obtained the same marks at the cut-off, all have been called,” it said. The candidates for the third stage exam will be shortlisted depending upon the merit acquired in the second stage of CBT.

The second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from February 14 to 18, 2022 until further guidelines or notification.

“The final result will contain a unique list of 35,281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post. A candidate who has been shortlisted for the high-level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of the lower-level post,” the official notification read.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 results: How to check scorecard

Candidates can check and download their scorecard by following step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on RRB NTPC CBT- 1 results

Step 4: Key in your credentials to login

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.