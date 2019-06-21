RRB NTPC admit card 2019: From exam date, salary to syllabus, check details for recruitment to over 34,000 posts

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the exam dates for the selection of candidates to NTPC posts. Once the announcement has been made by the Indian Railways, candidates can download their admit cards from indianrailways.gov.in in order to appear for the exam and become eligible to secure an Indian Railway job. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) towards the selection of candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories posts is tentatively scheduled to take place between June to September 2019. The admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam on the official website. The 1st CBT is being conducted for selection of candidates to the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories - Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and production units of Indian Railways. Check the details below to kow more. RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Post details Under Graduate Posts - For these posts candidates need to have completed their class 12th examinations or its equivalent from a recognised institution. 1. Junior Clerk cum Typist - 4319 posts 2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 760 posts 3. Junior Time Keeper - 17 posts 4. Trains Clerk - 592 posts 5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 4940 posts Graduate Posts - For these posts candidates need to have a University degree as a minimum qualification or its equivalent. 1. Traffic Assistant - 88 posts 2. Goods Guard - 5748 posts 3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 5638 posts 4. Senior Clerk cum Typist - 2873 posts 5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist - 3164 posts 6. Senior Time Keeper - 14 posts 7. Commercial Apprentice - 259 posts 8. Station Master - 6865 posts RRB NTPC 2019: Salary Under Graduate Posts - 1. Junior Clerk cum Typist - Rs 19,900 2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist - Rs 19,900 3. Junior Time Keeper - Rs 19,900 4. Trains Clerk - Rs 19,900 5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs 21,700 Graduate Posts - 1. Traffic Assistant - Rs 25,500 2. Goods Guard - Rs 29,200 3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - Rs 29,200 4. Senior Clerk cum Typist - Rs 29,200 5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist - Rs 29,200 6. Senior Time Keeper - Rs 29,200 7. Commercial Apprentice - Rs 35,400 8. Station Master - Rs 35,400 More about RRB NTPC admit card- As reported by Indian Express, RRB officials said that may take another 'three to four months' to finalise the exam dates for NTPC. Candidates can keep checking the official website to know more about the same.