RRB NTPC admit card 2019: From exam date, salary to syllabus, check details for recruitment to over 34,000 posts

By: |
Published: June 21, 2019 4:49:58 PM

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Indian Railway job aspirants need to note that the exam dates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) are yet to be announced. Check details here

rrb, rrb ntpc, rrb ntpc admit card, rrb ntpc railway admit card, rrb ntpc railway admit card download , rrb ntpc admit card download 2019, rrb ntpc syllabus, rrb ntpc 2019, rrb chandigarh, rrb bhopal, rrb gorakhpur, railway recruitment, railway recruitment 2019, railway ntpc, railway ntpc admit card 2019, railway ntpc exam date 2019, railway ntpc admit card, railway ntpc salary, indian railways, railway jobs, jobs newsRRB NTPC admit card 2019!

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the exam dates for the selection of candidates to NTPC posts. Once the announcement has been made by the Indian Railways, candidates can download their admit cards from indianrailways.gov.in in order to appear for the exam and become eligible to secure an Indian Railway job. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) towards the selection of candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories posts is tentatively scheduled to take place between June to September 2019. The admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam on the official website.

The 1st CBT is being conducted for selection of candidates to the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories – Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and production units of Indian Railways. Check the details below to kow more.

RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Post details

Under Graduate Posts – For these posts candidates need to have completed their class 12th examinations or its equivalent from a recognised institution.

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist – 4319 posts
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist – 760 posts
3. Junior Time Keeper – 17 posts
4. Trains Clerk – 592 posts
5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 4940 posts

Graduate Posts – For these posts candidates need to have a University degree as a minimum qualification or its equivalent.

1. Traffic Assistant – 88 posts
2. Goods Guard – 5748 posts
3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 5638 posts
4. Senior Clerk cum Typist – 2873 posts
5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 3164 posts
6. Senior Time Keeper – 14 posts
7. Commercial Apprentice – 259 posts
8. Station Master – 6865 posts

RRB NTPC 2019: Salary

  • Under Graduate Posts –

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist – Rs 19,900
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist – Rs 19,900
3. Junior Time Keeper – Rs 19,900
4. Trains Clerk – Rs 19,900
5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Rs 21,700

  • Graduate Posts –

1. Traffic Assistant – Rs 25,500
2. Goods Guard – Rs 29,200
3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – Rs 29,200
4. Senior Clerk cum Typist – Rs 29,200
5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – Rs 29,200
6. Senior Time Keeper – Rs 29,200
7. Commercial Apprentice – Rs 35,400
8. Station Master – Rs 35,400

More about RRB NTPC admit card-

As reported by Indian Express, RRB officials said that may take another ‘three to four months’ to finalise the exam dates for NTPC. Candidates can keep checking the official website to know more about the same.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB NTPC admit card 2019: From exam date, salary to syllabus, check details for recruitment to over 34,000 posts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop