RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Here’s how much time you will get to prepare before the exam

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway recruitment for RRB NTPC is underway and the candidates who applied for the admit card have been waiting for a long time now. It is expected that the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released very soon. As per reports, the admit card will be released four days ahead of the exam, which means that the candidates will have around 100 hours for the final preparation for the coveted exam, as per a report by Jansatta.

More than 35,000 vacancies for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for graduates as well as non-graduates have been announced in zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. Applicants will have to appear for two stages in the examination — a computer-based test (CBT) and a skill test.

As and when the admit cards are released on the official website, candidates should make sure to check their examination center, time, day and other information on it so that you can do a dry run a day or two before to gauge the travel time and expense, if any. The duration of the examination is 90 minutes and will have 100 objective questions. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to get out of the examination hall in the middle. They would also not be allowed to stand up, drink water or even use the washroom during the examination. It is only after that the examination is over, that the candidate may leave the examination hall after getting permission from the invigilator.

How to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

– Go to the official website of RRB board you applied to

– On the homepage, select the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT Admit Card 2019’

– A new page will pop up for the candidate to log-in using registration id.

– As soon as you have done that the Admit card will appear which one can download and print.