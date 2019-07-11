RRB Chennai NTPC Admit Card 2019 released; check how to download, other details

There are more than 35,000 vacant posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chennai has released the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on the official website — rrbchennai.gov.in. There are more than 35,000 vacant posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories for both graduate and non-graduate candidates in some of the zonal railways and production units of the Railways.

Those candidates who are looking to apply will have to undergo a two-stage selection process. While one will be a computer-based test (CBT), the other will be a skill test. Those candidates who were selected will then have to appear for a medical test and document verification. The final list of selected candidates will be released after all these rounds.

Candidates may note that every correct answer will carry one mark in CBTs and 0.3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The CBT exams will be held for those who have opted for posts of Traffic Assistant and Station Master. Candidates will require to score at least 42 marks.

For various positions of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Time Keeper and Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature will be taken. The marks that candidates get in typing skill test will not be included in making final merit list.

Candidates are required to be able to type at least 30 words per minute in English and a minimum of 25 words in Hindi.

How to download admit card:

1. Candidates may visit official websitehttps://rrbchennai.gov.in/

2. Going into the homepage, they may click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

3. Soon, candidates will be redirected to a new page

4: Now, they may log-in using their registration id

5: After this, the admit card will appear

6: Candidates may now download and take out a print out for future use.