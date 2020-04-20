RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date: Railway recruitment exam to be held soon! check details

Those who have applied for various posts, will have to take a Computer-based Test (CBT) and also undergo a Physical Endurance Test (PET).

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Latest News: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is finally going to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam after a long gap of nearly a year. According to an official from RRB, tender has been invited by various exam conducting agencies and the bidding process is likely to conclude by May.

If everything goes according to the plan, the examination for NTPC and Group D both is likely to be conducted by the end this year, Indian Express reported quoting the official.

The notification about the RRB recruitment was released in Employment News on February 23, 2019 and the registration started from February 28 same year. Over 1.26 applications were received by the time the application process concluded in March.

Post Vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist 4319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist 760

Junior Time Keeper 17

Trains Clerk 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 4940

PAY SCALE

The pay scale for the jobs on offer varies from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400. The selected candidate will get salary and other perks as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The RBB has prescribed certain medical standards for the various posts which the candidates must fulfill while the time of applying. Details regarding this is available on the official website.

HOW CANDIDATES WILL BE SELECTED

Those who have applied for various posts, will have to take a Computer-based Test (CBT) and also undergo a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The CBT will have questions pertaining to Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness, Current Affairs. Minimum 40 per cent marks is required to crack the exam. The criteria may be relaxed by 2 per cent for Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) as per the prescribed rules.