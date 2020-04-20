RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date: Railway recruitment exam to be held soon! check details

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date: The notification about the RRB recruitment was released in Employment News on February 23, 2019 and the registration started from February 28 same year.
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Latest News: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is finally going to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam after a long gap of nearly a year. According to an official from RRB, tender has been invited by various exam conducting agencies and the bidding process is likely to conclude by May.
If everything goes according to the plan, the examination for NTPC and Group D both is likely to be conducted by the end this year, Indian Express reported quoting the official.
The notification about the RRB recruitment was released in Employment News on February 23, 2019 and the registration started from February 28 same year. Over 1.26 applications were received by the time the application process concluded in March.
Post Vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist 4319
Accounts Clerk cum Typist 760
Junior Time Keeper 17
Trains Clerk 592
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 4940
PAY SCALE
The pay scale for the jobs on offer varies from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400. The selected candidate will get salary and other perks as per the 7th Pay Commission.
The RBB has prescribed certain medical standards for the various posts which the candidates must fulfill while the time of applying. Details regarding this is available on the official website.
HOW CANDIDATES WILL BE SELECTED
Those who have applied for various posts, will have to take a Computer-based Test (CBT) and also undergo a Physical Endurance Test (PET). The CBT will have questions pertaining to Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness, Current Affairs. Minimum 40 per cent marks is required to crack the exam. The criteria may be relaxed by 2 per cent for Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) as per the prescribed rules.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.