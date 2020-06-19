RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Update: Test for over 1.25 crore applicants after lockdown; details here

The indianexpress.com reported RRB as saying that new challenges, which were previously unexpected, have come up.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Date, Admit Card Details Update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct recruitment examinations for vacancies in Non-technical Popular Categories (NTPC) after the lockdown. In an official statement, the RRB said that the process of conducting the RRB NTPC examinations was interrupted due to the lockdown. However, the recruitment process will be expedited after the situation normalises, the Board’s release said.

In the wake of changed scenario due to Coronavirus pandemic, the exams will likely be held by observing stipulated guidelines related to COVID like social distancing, sanitisation of centres, biometric/frisking etc.

The indianexpress.com reported RRB as saying that new challenges, which were previously unexpected, have come up. These challenges include the need to wear masks, which poses the challenge of tackling impersonation. Mass gathering at examination centres may also pose a challenge. besides, the number of students appearing at a centre for the exam may have to be cut.

The report said that RRB is planning a strategy to conduct recruitment exams of 1.25 crore applicants.

The RRB has said that the recruitment process of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians posts has been completed. As many as 56,378 candidates have been selected out of the 47.45 lakh candidates. The appointment letters have been issued to 40,420 candidates including 22,223 ALPs and 18,197 technicians, the RRB said in its statement.

It further said that training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates will be started after the lockdown is lifted. The offer letter to the rest of the candidates will be sent in a phased manner.