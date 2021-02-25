RRB NTCPC phase-5 CBT-1 exams 2020 scheduled from March 5: Check guidelines issued by Railway Recruitment Board

RRB NTCPC phase-5 CBT-1 exams 2020: Candidates are advised to visit official RRB websites for regular updates.

RRB NTPC phase-5 CBT-1 exams 2020: The fifth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1 will be held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) from March 5 onwards, as per the released schedule.

The phase 5 of the CBT-1 RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam will be held till March 27 and approximately 19 lakh candidates will appear for it, as per the official RRB notification.

RRB NTPC phase-5 CBT-1 exams 2020 – Important dates:

As per the RRB notice, the fifth phase of the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27.

Apart from the dates mentioned above, exams are also scheduled on March 15, 19, and 20. Candidates who have been scheduled to appear on these three dates will be notified on the email and mobile numbers provided in their online application.

For the candidates appearing in the NTPC phase 5 exam, the link to view the exam city and date, and to download the Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites from February 23, 5.00 PM onwards.

Candidates will be able to download the E-call letters four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Candidates scheduled to appear for the CBT-1 exam on the above dates are also being notified on their email and mobile numbers mentioned by them in their online application.

The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phase or phases of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams.

Candidates can seek answers to their queries on questions on the help desk provided on all official RRB websites. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRB for latest updates on the recruitment process and not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

The official notification also mentions that candidates must strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter.

Candidates can check the rest of the notification on RRB’s official website – rrbcdg.gov.in or on bit.ly/3aSho5k