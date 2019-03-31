RRB notification 2019: Indian Railways recruitment drive alert! Check exam date, salary, syllabus, other details here

RRB notification 2019 for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts at indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB notification 2019: Do you to take part in Indian Railways latest recruitment drive? Then here is your chance. The Indian Railways has invited candidates to apply for a number of Ministerial and Isolated Category posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can visit indianrailways.gov.in in order to fill the form and take part in the process. The application process for the same started in the first half of March and the same shall continue until April 7, 2019. It is to be noted that the candidates who are to fill the form fulfil all the criteria that have been laid down by the Railways. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

RRB notification 2019: Important dates for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts-

Online registration of Applications starts: March 8, 2019

Online registration of Applications ends: April 7, 2019| 23.59 hrs

Final submission of Applications: April 16, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019

RRB notification 2019: Exam Pattern for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts-

1. Professional Ability- 50 questions for 50 marks

2. General Awareness- 15 questions for 15 marks

3. General Intelligence and Reasoning- 15 questions for 15 marks

4. Mathematics- 10 questions for 10 marks

5. General Science- 10 questions for 10 marks

RRB notification 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts-

1. Junior Stenographer / Hindi: Rs 25500

2. Junior Stenographer / English: Rs 25500

3. Junior Translator / Hindi: Rs 35400

4. Staff And Welfare Inspector: Rs 35400

5. Chief Law Assistant: Rs 44900

6. Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metallurgist: Rs 19900

7. Finger Print Examiner: Rs 35400

8. Head Cook: Rs 29200

9. Cook: Rs 19900

10. Senior Publicity Inspector: Rs 35400

11. Publicity Inspector 5 29200

12. Photographer 4 25500

13. Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): Rs 47600

14. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): Rs 47600

15. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): Rs 47600

16. Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): Rs 47600

17. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): Rs 47600

18. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): Rs 47600

19. Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): Rs 47600

20. Post Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 47600

21. Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 44900

22. Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): Rs 44900

23. Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): Rs 44900

24. Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): Rs 44900

25. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): Rs 44900

26. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): Rs 44900

27. Assistant Mistress (Junior School): Rs 35400

28. Music Mistress: Rs 35400

29. Dance Mistress: Rs 35400

30. Laboratory Assistant/School: Rs 25500

RRB notification 2019: Syllabus for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts-

A. Mathematics:

Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern.

B. General Intelligence and Reasoning:

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making,

Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions etc.

C. General Awareness:

Knowledge of Current Affairs, Indian Geography, Culture and History of India including freedom movement, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

D. General Science:

Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus).