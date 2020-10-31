RRB MI 2020 Recruitment exam date and admit card details, selection process, exam pattern

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Single Stage CBT, Stenography skill test, Performance test, Translation test among others for different posts.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct the RRB MI Recruitment exam for the year 2020. Starting from December 15 the recruitment exam will be conducted at various exam centres. According to the notice issued by the RRB, the exams are tentatively scheduled to be conducted between December 15 and December 23 across different parts of the country. The RRB has also informed that the admit card for the candidates who have applied for the posts will be released four days before the exam. All candidates are supposed to keep an eye on the official website of the Railways for latest notifications.

Number of vacancies

Under the RRB MI recruitment, a total of 1663 posts will be filled by the RRB this year. The posts which are to be filled include the posts of Junior Translator, Steno, Chief Law Assistant, Fingerprint Examiner, Head cook and other assorted posts. More than 1 lakh candidates had applied for various advertised posts after the applications were invited online.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Single Stage CBT, Stenography skill test, Performance test, Translation test among others for different posts.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The duration of the recruitment exam is 90 minutes and a total of 100 objective type questions will be asked in the exam. Candidates’ knowledge will be judged in subjects ranging from Professional Ability, General Awareness, Mathematics, General Science, Reasoning. Candidates should note that marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.