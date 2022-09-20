RRB (LEVEL-1) examinations: These measures will eliminate any kind of irregularity

To prevent and eliminate any kind of irregularity, various safeguards and protection measures are being introduced in Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) (LEVEL-1) examinations, Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. If anyone claims to provide the answer to a candidate, it is false, baseless, and misleading, the ministry clarified.

“Various safeguards & protection measures are in place to prevent & eliminate any kind of irregularity while conducting the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) (LEVEL-1) examinations,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The ministry added that a highly reputed company is conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN RRC 01/2019 – Level 1 (Erstwhile Group D). Three phases of CBT have already been completed and the 4th phase started on the 19th of September.

Safeguards and protections in place for RRB EXAMS (Level 1)

1) Allocation of the centre to the candidate is randomised through computer logic

2) Allocation of lab and seats, post registration at exam centre are also randomised

3) The sequence of questions and their four options are randomised

4) Each candidate in the exam centre has a unique question paper

5) Aadhar authentication is introduced as an additional measure to prevent impersonation

6) Biometrics are captured and verified at each stage of the recruitment process

Under the Ministry of Railways (Government of India), Railway Recruitment Control Board is a recruitment agency for Group C and Group D non-gazetted civil service and engineering posts in Indian Railways. In 1998, it was set up in the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), New Delhi.

Its objectives are the formulation of policy regarding recruitment procedures, monitor the activities of all Railway Recruitment Boards (including expenditure incurred for recruitment), evaluate the performance of RRBs (and advise them on priorities as required), and organise a management information system for monitoring work done by RRBs.