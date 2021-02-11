RRB jobs: Railway Recruitment Board announces additional date for NTPC phase-4 CBT-1 exam, check details

Stay tuned and keep visiting the RRB website for additional information about the exam.

Here’s a piece of important information for the candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC phase-4 CBT-1 exam. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come up with an additional date to conduct the fourth phase computer-based test. The CBT exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on a total of seven days between February 15 and March 3- Feb 15, Feb 16, Feb 17, Feb 27, March 1, March 2 and March 3. However, the recruitment agency has now decided to conduct the CBT exam on an additional day on February 22 this year in addition to all the other seven dates for the exam.

The RRB in its notification apart from announcing a new date for conducting the CBT exam also said that the admit cards for the exam will be released four days prior to the beginning of the exam on February 11. The RRB in its notification said that the link to view the exam city and the date of the exam will get active by 5 PM today.

In order to ensure that none of the candidates face any problem in appearing for the examination, the RRB has also decided to intimate the candidates whose exam happens to be on the new date about their exam date on their mobile number and registered email id. Candidates are also advised to remain pro-active and alert and check their examination centre and date of exam on their own as carelessness on this part could cost many candidates a year of their preparation.

The RRB in its notification also detailed the instructions which are to be complied with by the candidates appearing for the CBT exam. The RRB made clear that any sort of electronic device would not be allowed inside the centre of the exam including watches, bluetooth connecting devices, mobile phones, pagers, calculators, metallic wears including bracelets, belts and bangles.

Candidates are advised to read the notification on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to read other instructions related to their exam. After the admit cards are released by the RRB, the candidates can download their admit card from the official website of the RRB.