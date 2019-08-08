RRB JE Result 2019: CEN 03/ 2018 Stage 1 result to be declared on this date

RRB JE Result 2019 Stage 1 to be released soon

RRB JE Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board will soon be releasing the results of the first phase CBT of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant Posts recruitment exams.

In a recent release, RRB also assured that the exact dates of the second stage of CBT will also be published shortly after that. The tentative dates for the second phase of the exam are on last week of August or the first week of September 2019.

RRB JE 2019 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Step 2: Click on the notification reading ‘Result of RRB CEN 03/ 2018 stage 1 BT exam’.

Step 3: In the next page, input the relevant details like Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be showed

Step 6: Download and keep a print out of the result for future reference

The results will be uploaded on the respective regional RRBs of candidates from where they have appeared for the exam. If a candidate clears the first stage of CBT, he/she will be called for the second phase of the examination.

The second stage of the exam will be of 2 hours and have multiple choice questions. There will be 150 questions – from general awareness, physics, chemistry, computer science, environment and pollution control and technical abilities.

The notification for RRB JE CEN 03/2018 was released earlier this year, the first stage of the exam was held from June 26 to 28. The next phase will be held on last week of August or first week of September 2019.

In the CEN-03/2018 notification, amongst various other departments, there were vacancies for the printing press as well. However, 23 vacancies in Printing Press of Chennai, Secundrabad and Mumbai RRBs have been withdrawn – the Railway recruitment Board stated in another notification.

Under the same notification, there was mention of multiple vacancies in Metro Railway, Kolkata – which has been enhanced by 63 posts under the Kolkata RRB.