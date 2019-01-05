RRB JE recruitment 2019: Apply now for 13487 Railway jobs with 7th CPC benefits at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Online application activated at indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its fresh recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for a number of jobs at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board now to apply for the same. A total of 12844 posts have been offered by the board for candidates to choose from. These posts have been offered across the different regional RRBs in the country. One can apply for these posts on offer that come with 7th pay commission benefit until January 31 only. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply and know more about the process.

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Important dates-

Online registration starts- January 2, 2019; 10 AM

Online registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019

Finals submission of application- February 4, 2019

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Post details-

Total: 13487

Junior Engineer (JE)- 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)- 29

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)- 227

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS)- 387

The Railway recruitment noard further states that the category wise posts that are indicated above are provisional and may increase or decrease in total or in specific Units/Communities/Posts at a later stage depending upon the actual needs of the Railway administration.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Salary-

For Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA):-Level 06 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) with initial pay of-

Rs. 35400

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Eligibility Criteria-

The candidates should have requisite educational/technical qualifications in the relevant discipline from recognized Board/University/Institute as on January 31, 2019. The final examination of the prescribed educational/technical qualification should not apply.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Now visit the recruitment page

Step 3: Click on the click of your respective RRB

Step 4: Now visit the page that says ‘RRB JE Recruitment’

Step 5: Follow the steps and fill the application form

Step 6: Complete the form and save a copy of the same for future