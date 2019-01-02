RRB JE recruitment 2019: Application process for filling up 13,487 posts begins today – check how to apply

Published: January 2, 2019

RRB JE recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for vacancies to a large number of positions of Junior Engineer.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for vacancies to a large number of positions of Junior Engineer (JE). The online application procedure for the vacant posts begins today and will go on till January 31. Applicants may apply through all region-based official websites. The first stage of the recruitment process will be a computer-based test which will be conducted on April or May.

Vacancy details:

Total number of positions: 13,487

Dates to remember

Starting date of online application procedure: January 2

Last date for submission of online application: January 31

Last date to pay offline: February 4

Last date for online payment: February 5

Last date of online submission of complete application: February 7

Tentative date of CBT first stage: April/ May.

Pay scale

Candidates selected for above said posts will get basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month as per available information.

Age limit

The minimum age for candidates applying for these posts must be 18. The maximum age while not been declared yet is expected to be around 33 years of age . Candidates who are selected will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Application fees

An application fee for those looking to apply will be Rs 500. However, there will be reserved in case of reserved category candidates.

How to apply

Applicants may apply for these posts through all the region based official websites of the RRB.

