RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Online registration begins, everything you need to know

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a total of 1387 vacancies in Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) and Depot Material Superintendent (DMS).

Key dates for RRB JE 2019 Exam: The online registration commenced on January 2 and will culminate on January 31. The last date for offline payment is February 4. The online payment will be closed on February 5. The online process of application will conclude on February 7.

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19 exam pattern: The selection process involves a few stages. First, there will be a two-leg examination, then document verification and medical examination. There will be a two-leg exam process. In the first stage, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held and then the second stage of CBT.

RRB JE recruitment 2018-19 exam subjects: Candidates will get one-and-half-hour for the first stage CBT, and PWBD candidates will get two hours for the same. The subjects for first stage CBT are Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, General Science. Total marks allotted are 100. There will be 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions carrying one mark each. Mathematics will have 30, General Intelligence and Reasoning will have 25, General Awareness will have 15 and General Science 30.

Students should be aware of negative marking as one-third marks will be deducted for one wrong answer.

Subjects for RRB JE 2nd stage CBT exam: There will be five subjects for the RRB JE 2nd stage CBT exam. 15 marks will be assigned for General Awareness, 15 Physics and Chemistry, 10 Basics of Computer and Applications, 10 marks for Basics of Environment and Police Control and 100 for Technical Abilities. There will be 150 questions containing 150 marks.