RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways job aspirants alert! Check syllabus, exam pattern for stage 1 and 2

RRB JE Recruitment 2019!

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a total of 13487 Junior Engineer posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the can do so now by visiting the official website and filling the online application. Candidates need to note that these posts on offer come with 7th Pay Commission benefits. The application form on the website will stay activated until January 31 only. Candidates will not be able to apply after that. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Total: 13487

Junior Engineer (JE)- 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)- 29

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)- 227

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS)- 387

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration starts- January 2, 2019; 10 AM

Online registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019

Finals submission of application- February 4, 2019

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern-

The Railway Recruitment Board’s Junior Engineer Recruitment process involves three stages before the final selection is made.

Stage 1- Computer Based Test (CBT): Common for all posts

Stage 2- Computer Based Test (CBT): As per the post that one has applied for

Stege 3- Document verification/ Medical Examination

Stage 1- CBT Exam Pattern-

There will a total of 100 Questions for 100 Marks for which candidates will get a total of 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes). Here are the subjects for this stage-

Mathematics- 30

General Intelligence & Reasoning- 25

General Awareness- 15

General Science- 30

Stage 2- CBT Exam Pattern-

There will a total of 150 Questions for 150 Marks for which candidates will get a total of 120 minutes (2 hours). Here are the subjects for this stage-

General Awareness- 15

Physics & Chemistry- 15

Basics of Computers and Applications- 10

Basics of Environment and Pollution Control- 10

Technical Abilities- 100

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Syllabus-

For Stage 1- CBT-

Mathematics- Number systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern

General Intelligence & Reasoning- Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General Awareness- Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments, etc.

General Science- Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE syllabus)

For Stage 2- CBT-