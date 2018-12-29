RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Indian Railway announces over 14000 job vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

The first stage computer-based test is expected to take place in April-May 2019.

The Railway Recruitment Boards has invited applications for the posts of junior engineer, junior engineer- IT, depot material superintendant and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The application process will begin on January 2 and will continue till January 31, 2019. Those who wish to apply can go through the detailed notification posted on the official website: https://indianrailways.gov.in/ and register online. The first stage computer-based test is expected to take place in April-May 2019.

Here are some important details:

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Post details-

Railway has invited applications for 14033 posts under different discipline.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Pay Scale-

For Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA):-Level 06 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) with initial pay of Rs. 35400.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Age Limit-

The applicants should be between the age group of 18-33 years.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Banned items-

Electronic gadgets like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches or any other communication devices or pen/pencil, wallets/purses, belts and metallic wears including ornaments are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Educational Qualifications-

The candidates should have requisite educational/technical qualifications in the relevant discipline from recognized Board/University/Institute as on January 31, 2019. The final examination of the prescribed educational/technical qualification should not apply.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Payment Mode-

Fee payment can be made online through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI. For offline, the applicants can pay through SBI Bank Challan in any branch of the bank and Post Office Challan Payment mode in any branch of the computerized post office.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Important Dates-

Opening of online registration on January 2, 2019

Closing of online registration on January 31, 2019

Closing of offline payment February 2, 2019

Closing of online payment February 5, 2019

Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects February 7, 2019