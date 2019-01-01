RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Important update for Indian Railway aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in; check notification, other details

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19!

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment drive has announced an update for the recruitment process of Junior Engineers at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to apply for the same need to note that the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have reduced the number of posts on offer for the above vacancy. RRB in its notification had earlier offered a total of 14,033 posts for candidates, however, they have now deducted 547 posts from the same. Now, only 13,487 posts are up for grabs. Mentioned below are all the details that aspirants need to note about the vacancy.

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Post details-

Total: 14,033 (to be changed)

Junior Engineer (JE)- 13,034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)- 49

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)- 456

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS)- 494

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Important dates-

Online registration starts- January 2, 2019; 10 AM

Online registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019

Finals submission of application- February 4, 2019

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Salary-

For Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA):-Level 06 (RSRP 7th CPC Pay Matrix.) with initial pay of-

Rs. 35400

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Now visit the recruitment page

Step 3: Click on the click of your respective RRB

Step 4: Now visit the page that says ‘RRB JE Recruitment’

Step 5: Follow the steps and fill the application form

Step 6: Complete the form and save a copy of the same for future

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Educational Qualifications-

The candidates should have requisite educational/technical qualifications in the relevant discipline from recognized Board/University/Institute as on January 31, 2019. The final examination of the prescribed educational/technical qualification should not apply.