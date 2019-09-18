RRB JE exam paper leak: Railways start search for new agency to conduct recruitment tests

RRB is expected to meet prospective bidders on September 25

The Indian Railways has started its search for a new agency to conduct its Railway recruitment exams. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications from public and private stakeholders to work as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA), the latest notification from RRB said.

“The ECA would conduct computer-based exams across India in 15 languages, namely Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu for over 1 crore candidates appearing for the exam across shifts,” it said

According to the RRB notification, the ECA should have the capacity to host over 1 lakh candidates in one shift conducted across the country. On its part, the ECA would undertake meticulous planning and largescale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

The RRB further noted that the responsibilities of the ECA would include a pre-audit of all examination venues, communicating to candidates by e-mail and/or SMS, security, invigilation and frisking of candidates as well as capturing their biometrics, besides supporting RRBs during document verification and processing of answer keys.

The board is expected to meet prospective bidders on September 25. During the meet, each company will have to make detailed presentations in a duration of 10 minutes. The board has set September 23 as the deadline for interested bidders to send email the officials.

The move came after the question paper of RRB Junior Engineer exam was found to be leaked and circulating on social media. In one of the worst paper leaks, the screenshots claiming to be RRB JE CBT 2 question paper has been doing rounds on the internet. It appears that the pictures were clicked with a mobile phone even though any electronic item was banned inside the exam hall.

The CBT 2 selection process also drawn criticism from candidates. They claimed that many students who cleared CBT 1 were not selected for CBT 2 stage. The RRB later issued a clarification and said that the board has shortlisted top 2 lakh candidates, which is 15 times the number of vacancies.