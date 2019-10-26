RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2019 likely to be announced on this date – check details

RRB had shortlisted as many as 2,02,616 candidates for CBT 2 round that was held in the month of August.

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) may declare results for Junior Engineer (JE) exam by November 15, a report in indianexpress.com said. Nearly 24,92,554 candidates had applied for the said post.

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB is looking to fill up 13,487 posts. Of these, 12844 are post of junior engineer (JE), 387 for metallurgical assistant and 227 for deputy material superintendent.

Earlier, the RRB had shortlisted as many as 2,02,616 candidates for CBT 2 round that was held in the month of August. Those candidates who cleared the RRB JE CBT 2 will be asked to appear for document verification. RRB JE exam had landed in a controversy due to an alleged erroneous selection process. Also, images of question papers of CBT 2 were purportedly found online,

The Railways is looking for a new agency to organise railway exams. The RRB lately has invited stakeholders to work as Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). No agency has been finalised as yet.

Even as the RRB released JE preliminary answer key last month on September 26, candidates were asked to raise objections till September 29 as per provisions. The final answer key was released earlier this month. As per rules, results will only be based on the final answer key.

Recently, the railways had invited applications ti fill up vacancies in South East Central railways. Interested candidates were asked to visit official website indianrailways.gov.in to apply for a number of jobs.

A notification regarding the same was released for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Nagpur division as well as Workshop Motibagh of South East Central railways. There were 313 slots opened for candidates. The last date to apply online was August 29, 2019, till 6 PM.