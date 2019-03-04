RRB Group D result 2019 LIVE: Indian Railway job results to be declared today- check time, details here

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Mar 04, 2019 3:13 pm

RRB Group D result 2019 LIVE: Visit indianrailways.gov.in to check Indian Railway recruitment job result, cut off today.

The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a physical test for appointment to 62,907 vacant posts announced by the Indian railways.

RRB Railway Group D Result 2019: The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on all the regional based official websites after 3 pm on Monday, the Railway Recruitment Board announced today. In a notification issued by the government said that the results for the Computer Based Test held between September 17 and December 17 will be declared after 3 PM today.

The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a physical test for appointment to 62,907 vacant posts announced by the Indian railways. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam. According to the official notification, the result will be released today i.e March 4, 2019 (Monday). Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result at the central and regional websites.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for PET-based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period September 17 to December 17 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 2019,” mentioned the official release. The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on the following regional official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D result 2019 LIVE: Check updates here-

15:13 (IST)04 Mar 2019
RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Selection criteria

To clear the exam, candidates from the unreserved category will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, while OBC and SC/ST candidates will have to get 30 per cent.

15:08 (IST)04 Mar 2019
RRB Group D Results 2018-19: Steps to check results

Railway Recruitment Board results 2019: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your RRB results-

Step 1: Open browser on your mobile phoneStep 2: Visit the RRB regional websiteStep 3: A link will appear ‘RRB group D result’, click on thatStep 4: Log-in using your credentialsStep 5: Result will appearStep 6: Download the document

15:03 (IST)04 Mar 2019
RRB Group D result 2019: Visit zonal Railway Recruitment Board websites for results

Candidates can visit the following mentioned zonal RRB websites to check their Group D results-

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

