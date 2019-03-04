RRB Group D result 2019 LIVE: Indian Railway job results to be declared today- check time, details here

The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a physical test for appointment to 62,907 vacant posts announced by the Indian railways.

RRB Railway Group D Result 2019: The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on all the regional based official websites after 3 pm on Monday, the Railway Recruitment Board announced today. In a notification issued by the government said that the results for the Computer Based Test held between September 17 and December 17 will be declared after 3 PM today.

The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a physical test for appointment to 62,907 vacant posts announced by the Indian railways. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam. According to the official notification, the result will be released today i.e March 4, 2019 (Monday). Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result at the central and regional websites.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for PET-based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period September 17 to December 17 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 2019,” mentioned the official release. The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on the following regional official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in.