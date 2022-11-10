RRB Group D result 2022 soon: Check how and where to download

RRB Group D result 2022: The Railways Recruitment Board is expected to release the RRB Group D result 2022 soon on its website. The candidates who are waiting for the RRB Group D result 2022 will be able to download their results from the official regional websites of RRB.

According to the media reports and trends, the results will be announced anytime. However, there is no specific date and time given by the railway authorities for the release of results. The RRB Group D exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11 in 5 phases across the country wherein over 1 crore candidates appeared in the exam.

How and where to download RRB Group D result 2022?

To download RRB Group D result 2022, the candidates will have to follow the easy steps given below.

Visit the respective regional official website of RRB

Click on the notification link that reads ‘RRB Group D result 2022’ flashing on homepage

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other information

RRB Group D result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download RRB Group D result 2022 and save it for future reference

RRB Group D result 2022 -Cut Off

The cut off marks for RRB Group D exam will be uploaded along with the results. The candidates have to score more than the cut off marks to qualify for the PET. The railways authority will release the cut off as per the categories and reservation policy. Once released, the RRB group D result link will be available on all regional websites.

What’s Next?

The candidates who will qualify for the written test will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test and further selection process. The candidate will get a salary of Rs. 18000/- per month based on the 7th Central Pay Commission.