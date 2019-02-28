RRB Group D result 2019 expected soon: Here is when and where to check

RRB Group D result 2019

RRB Group D result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D result and cut off marks are expected to be released on Thursday. Candidates who took the RRB Group D exam held in September-December can expect their result to be declared today. However, the RRB has not released the Group D result notification on the official website. The result of computer-based test is commonly called as the RRB Group D result 2019.

Although there is no official confirmation about the RRB Group D result date, officials said that the result may come anytime in the month of February. According to some media reports, however, the RRB may take another 3-4 days to announce the Group D result. Quoting a senior member of the Railway Board, The Indian Express reports that the RRB will take another 3-4 days to activate the RRB Group D result link.

RRB Group D result 2019: Important websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

We suggest candidates to keep checking region based RRB websites for updates. They can also visit www.financialexpress.com for regular updates. Candidates who clear the recruitment exam will have to appear for the next round, i.e., physical endurance test (PET). Clearing the PET is mandatory, according to the official RRB notification. The number of candidates shortlisted for the second round is expected to be twice the number of vacancies, the official notification reads.

As per the level 1 of the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, the selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.