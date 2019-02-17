RRB Group D Result 2018: Result expected today; RRB ALP answer key to be released tomorrow

Around 1.31 crore candidates have appeared for RRB Group D exam 2018.

RRB Group D Result 2018 Updated: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB is expected to release RRB Group D Result 2018 soon. The official confirmation on release date and time is awaited. Candidates are advised to keep checking the regional RRB websites like rrbald.gov.in,rrbpatna.gov.in,rrbajmer.gov.in for updates.

The recruitment drive will fill 62,907 Group D staffs in Indian railways. The Board hasn’t issued an official release yet, but according to reports, the results will be announced on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Candidates who qualify the examination will have to appear for PET and DV soon after.

Around 1.31 crore candidates have appeared for RRB Group D exam 2018.

RRB ALP Answer Key

RRB ALP answer key will be released on Monday. In a notice released on the official website, RRBs notified that the RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses will be released on February 18, 2019, at 12:00 pm. The RRB ALP answer key which will be released tomorrow is provisional in nature and candidates will be able to submit their objection on the same on February 19 and February 20 through the link provided by RRBs on their official website.

Also Read: Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPad and more. Here are all the offers

RRB ALP Answer Key: Here are the steps to submit an objection

Step one: Go to your respective RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link given for RRB ALP 2nd CBT objection tracker.

Step three: Login to your dashboard.

Step four: Select the question id from the dropdown list to raise the objection on a question. For incorrect answer key, select correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question and select the correct option ID from the drop-down list of option IDs.

Step five: Furnish explanation for your objection in the box provided.

Step six: Pay the fee or total fee for objections raised. Candidates have to pay Rs. 50 for each objection raised.

The fee submitted will be returned to the candidate’s account if the objection is found to be correct by the board.