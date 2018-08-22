RRB Group D Recruitment 2018 Admit Card: Alert for Railway jobs aspirants! What candidates must not do

RRB has released an important notification for the aspirants of RRB Group D examination.

RRB has released an important notification for the aspirants of RRB Group D examination. In a notification issued a week ago, RRB urged the candidates not to follow fake websites and news updates regarding RRB group D exam date and admit card. The Railways Recruitment Board will announce the date of examination on its official website.

According to a report by NDTV, it has been seen that the aspirants are trying to download the Group D admit card by using the ALP/Technician admit card link. The governing body has asked the aspirants to abstain from doing this.

Aspirants who have registered for the RRB group D exam via CEN 02/2018 and should follow RRB websites for any further updates regarding the same. Updates can also be found on the official Twitter handles of Railways Ministry. The RRB officials have been giving out updates online on the Twitter handle since the recruitment process has begun in February 2018.

Talking about the RRB Group D admit card download date, candidates will be informed about it via SMS and email. Candidates shall have to obtain the hall tickets online on the websites.

For candidates who have opted for a scribe facility, they should note that RRBs will issue separate admit card for the scribe.

In February, Ministry of Railways announced recruitment for more than 90,000 vacancies in Group C and Group D posts under various Railway Recruitment Boards.

So far, the first stage CBT for Group C posts is being conducted smoothly. A record attendance of candidates was seen on the first day. The RRB ALP, Technician group C CBT will conclude on August 31, 2018.