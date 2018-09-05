RRB Group D exam date 2018: Know when to download Railway Recruitment admit card at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

RRB group d exam admit card date 2018!

RRB Group D exam admit card date 2018: The Railway Recruitment Boards are likely to conduct the RRB Group D examination from September 17, 2018. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the respective boards from September 7 to download the same. Candidates can also visit the official website of Indian Railways to find the link of all the other regional railway board to download their admit cards. Meanwhile, candidates need to note that the examination will be conducted in phases and shifts. A notice released by the RRBs state, “The Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 posts is likely to start from 17-09-2018. The Exam City, Date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed CBT schedule shall be released shortly.”

RRB Group D admit card:

Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can take to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ respective RRBs

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB Group D 2018: Exam Pattern:

Duration of CBT: 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions: 100

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB Group D 2018: Section wise marks for Computer Based Test (CBT)-

Section 1: Mathematics- 25 questions

Section 2: General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30 questions’

Section 3: General Science- 25 questions

Section 4: General awareness and Current Affairs- 20 questions