RRB Group D Exam City 2022 Phase 1 Intimation Slip Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for Group D Phase 1 CBT CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) scheduled to be held from 17 to 25 August 2022. All those who will be appearing in the RRB Group D Exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official regional websites of RRBs prior 4 days from the commencement of the exam.

Today, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the intimation slip on the official website. The candidates can check the complete details of the RRB Group D Exam along with the exam city. All registered candidates are required to go through the official regional website of the RRB and download their intimation slips.

The railway has decided to conduct the exam in multiple phases due to a large number of registered candidates. Hence, the board has planned the phase 1 exam in various cities all over India for a group comprising three RRCs namely East Central Railway, South Central Railway, and Western Railway. The exam dates for other zones will be communicated in due course of time. All registered candidates have been advised to check on the official website for more details.

RRB Group D Exam: Admit card expected release date

As per the latest reports, the railway recruitment board (RRB) will release RRB Group D Admit Card for CEN No- RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1 Posts) on 13 August 2022. The candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D Admit Card by using their credentials on the login page.

How and where to download RRB Group D Exam City 2022 intimation slip for phase 1?

1. Go to the concerned regional official website of RRB.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘RRB Group D Exam City 2022 intimation slip for phase 1 of CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level-1)’ flashing on the homepage.

3. A login page will be opened.

4. Now, Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth and click on the login button.

5. RRB Group D Exam City 2022 intimation slip for phase 1 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download RRB Group D Exam City 2022 intimation slip for phase 1 and save it for future reference.