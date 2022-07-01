RRB Group D Exam 2019-22: Railway Recruitment Board announces exam dates to fill 1,03,769 vacancies — Check updates

RRB Group D Exam 2019-22: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct the recruitment exams for Group D 2019 pay level 1 exam. The board has today announced the exam date for recruitment to 103769 vacancies under the Group D category.

According to the official announcement, the board is going to conduct the RRC level 1 or RRB Group D exam from August 17 onwards in multiple phases. Earlier, the board was to conduct the exam on 23 February which got postponed due to nationwide protests of appearing candidates. RRB has now released the revised schedule on the website. Candidates can go through the official website and download the notice.

RRB Group D 2019 Pay Level 1 Admit Card will be released four days prior to the commencement of the exam along with the exam city and date intimation link. However, the board has yet not issue any detail in this regard. All candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates for the exam.

Over 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation and keep checking on the official website.

RRB Group D Exam 2019-22 Pattern



CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single-stage exam which will be held via online mode. The exam paper will be of 90 minutes in duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing of the Scribe facility. The exam will cover the subjects of General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

The questions will be asked in an objective multiple-choice form. Each question will be of one mark. Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking also for answering incorrectly. 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The overall selection process includes Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The details about the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.