RRB Group D exam 2018: Last day tips for candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) ‘Group D’ exam is slated to begin from tomorrow onwards i.e September 17, 2018 (Monday). With only a day left for the exam, it is very important for an applicant to prepare for the competitive examination and begin with last minute preparations. Due to the huge vacancies to the post of ‘Group D’ in Indian Railways, the contention is going to be really tough. In such a situation, one needs to prepare for the best.

Given below are some tips that will help you prepare and score better marks in the test –

(1) Knowledge about the exam pattern of RRB recruitment Group D 2018:- To score good marks in any examination, one must have a information about the pattern of examination. The candidates should know about the sort of questions, subject etc. A total of 100 marks will be there for the written examination. The questions will be based on subjects like Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science and General Awareness. Mathematics and Reasoning will consist of 55 marks while the remaining General Science and General Awareness will consist of 45 marks.

In Mathematics, the candidates need to focus on topics such as- BODMAS, percentage, Ratio, Proportion, Algebra, Geometry, Simple Interest and Compound Interest. An applicant must practise on topics on a regular basis where they are weak.

In Reasoning Ability, an applicant must have in-depth knowledge on topics such as- analogy, classification, syllogism, direction, analytical reasoning and statement and assumption.

In General Awareness, the candidate must have a knowledge and information on topics such as current affairs in Science, Culture, Technology and Sports.

(2) Practise Mock test:- One must practise a mock test to score good marks.

(3) A candidate should not practise any new topic before the exam.

(4) Eat well before you start studying. Keep yourself hydrated.

(5) If one gets tired while studying, then take a power nap for a few minutes.

(6) Try not to waste time watching TV or browsing the internet.