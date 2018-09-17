RRB Group D Computer Based Exam for over 62000 posts start today; check other details at indianrailways.gov.in

The CBT is a 90 minutes paper that will include a total of 100 questions.

RRB Group D Exam date 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to commence the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 Posts as per 7th CPC from today across India. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam from today can check more details about the same here. The CBT is a 90 minutes paper that will include a total of 100 questions. It will include Multiple Choice Questions that will include negative marking for every wrong answer. The Indian Railways is conducting the CBT as a part 1 of the recruitment process. The other stages of the recruitment include Physical Efficiency Test and interview. Mentioned below are details that candidates who are to appear for the exam in the coming day need to know-

RRB Group D Examination scheme:

Exam duration- 90 minutes (120 min for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions- 100

Negative Marking- 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB Group D Section wise question distribution:

Mathematics- 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30

General Science- 25

General awareness and Current Affairs- 20

RRB Group D: Scale of pay-

Level 01 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of ₹18000/- plus other allowances admissible at that time.

RRB Group D Admit card:

Candidates need to note that their admit card will be available four days prior to the CBT date of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Reporting and CBT start time for all the three shifts-

Reporting Time:

Shift 1- 07:15Hrs

Shift 2- 10:45Hrs

Shift 3- 14:15Hrs

Exam Start Time:

Shift 1- 09:00Hrs

Shift 2- 12:30Hrs

Shift 3- 16:00Hrs

RRB Group D: Important details that candidates need to note-

Aspirants need to note that they have to report on time as they wil not be allowed to enter after GATE CLOSURE TIME. They must carry any one of the Original Photo IDs listed in the e-Call letter issued to them. Candidates coming with PHOTOCOPY/XEROX OF PHOTO ID WILL NOT BE ALLOWED for the exam. The e-call letter does not have the Self Declaration paragraph. The paragraph will be displayed on the computer screen before start of the exam and candidate should write the same in the space provided in the e-call letter in the exam lab only.