RRB Group D answer key released – Check details here

RRB Group D answer key released

RRB Group D answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for group D recruitment examinations. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the answer key through the region-based official websites of RRB. However, the websites may take some time due to heavy traffic. The candidates are advised to keep checking the sites.

In case any discrepancies in the results, the candidates can raise their objections but that should be in English only. Candidates can visit the official RRB website (either national or regional website). Click on the ‘Feedback’ option on the homepage. Enter the required details and submit the feedback.

There is a provision under which the objection raising fee deposited by the candidates will only be refunded back to them if their answer is deemed correct by the panel. The window to raise objections will be opened from January 14 to January 19.

Here is the list of all the official websites to check the answer key – RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Group D answer key: How to download

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can follow these steps to download answer keys.

Step 1: Visit the region-based official websites

Step 2: The ‘download answer key’ link would be active. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details including registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer key will open on the screen

Step 5: Download the answer key. Candidates are advised to keep a print out of it for future reference.

RRB Group D answer key: Check official notification

A whopping total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared in the RRB Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018. Indian Railways has set a target of recruiting one lakh candidates and according to various reports, the staff cost alone for the Indian Railways will reach Rs 4,000 crore. In addition, it will bear an additional cost of Rs 800 crore to conduct the entire recruitment process.

The result of the RRB Group D examination is likely to be announced in February.