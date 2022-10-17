RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 out: Objection window to close on October 19, check how to apply

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022 objection window: Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has already released the RRB Group D Answer Key 2022. The candidates appeared in the RRB Group D exam for advertisement number cen 01/2019 can download the provisional answer keys from the official regional websites of RRBs.

From October 15, the process of objection submission is ongoing at the web portal. The candidates who found any objection against the RRB Group D answer key can raise an objection and challenge the RRB Group D answer keys online. The link to challenge the RRB Group D answer keys will be available till October 19 till 11.55 PM. No representations/objections will be considered after the due course. The RRB Group D final answer keys and results will be declared based on the objections raised by the candidates.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Check Zone wise list of answer keys

RRB Zones Download RRB Group D Answer Key Ahmedabad Click Here Ajmer Click Here Allahabad Click Here Bangalore Click Here Bhopal Click Here Bhubaneswar Click Here Bilaspur Click Here Chandigarh Click Here

Chennai

Click Here Gorakhpur Click Here Guwahati Click Here Jammu Click Here Kolkata Click Here Malda Click Here Mumbai Click Here Muzaffarpur Click Here Patna Click Here Ranchi Click Here Secunderabad Click Here Siliguri Click Here

How and where to raise objections against RRB Group D Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official regional website of RRBs Click on the link that reads ‘Web Link to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys’ It will redirect you to the answer keys login page. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login Select the answer and question you wish to raise objection Pay the fees and submit the objection

RRB Group D Answer Key 2022: Application Fee

The candidates will have to remit the application fee of Rs.50 for every question or answer they challenge in the RRB Group D Answer Key.

RRB Group D Final Answer Key 2022: When and where to be released?

The exam authorities will review the challenges raised by the candidates. After reviewing the challenges, the final answer and results will be declared. However, the board has not specified any date for the release of RRB Group D Final Answer Keys and Result. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for latest updates.