RRB Group D admit card: When, where and how to download e-hall ticket for Indian Railway recruitment

RRB Group D admit card: The Indian Railway recruitment process for Level 1 Posts commenced today with the Railway Recruitment Board conducting Computer Based Test across India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 1:16 PM
RRB Group D, indianrailways.gov.in, RRB Group D admit card, RRB Group D admit card 2018, RRB Group D admit card download, Indian Railway, Indian Railway recruitment, Railway Recruitment Board, Computer Based Test, railway jobs, jobs news RRB Group D admit card: Candidates can download their e-admit cards four days prior to the computer based test.

RRB Group D admit card: The Indian Railway recruitment process for Level 1 Posts commenced today with the Railway Recruitment Board conducting Computer Based Test across India. Candidates who are registered to appear for the examination today have already downloaded their e-hall tickets. However aspirants who are yet to download their admit cards for upcoming examinations can do the same 4 days prior to their CBT. The CBT is a 90 minutes paper that will include a total of 100 questions. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to take a note of-

RRB Group D Admit Card date 2018: Steps to download e-hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ respective RRBs
Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card
Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB Group D 2018: When and where to download e-admit cards from-

Candidates can download their e-admit cards four days prior to the computer-based test. The admit cards will be available on the official website of Indian Railways along with the websites of the regional railway recruitment boards. Ex- indianrailways.gov.in, rrbahmedabad.gov.in, etc.

RRB Group D 2018: Section wise marks for Computer Based Test (CBT)-

Section 1: Mathematics- 25 questions
Section 2: General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30 questions’
Section 3: General Science- 25 questions
Section 4: General Awareness and Current Affairs- 20 questions

RRB Group D Exam date 2018:

Candidates need to note that the exam for the recruitment of various the posts in Level 1 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to take place on different dates across the months of September and October 2018.

