RRB Group D admit card released for September exam: Steps to download e-admit card from indianrailways.gov.in, RRB sites

The Indian Railways has released the e-admit cards for the candidates who have registered for the Computer-based test (CBT) Level 1 exam. The admit card download link will be activated till September 27. The group D exam is held in three shifts. The CBT is a 90 minutes paper that will include a total of 100 questions. The Railway recruitment board will conduct the examination.

Eligible candidates can download their e-admit cards now to appear for the computer-based test. The admit cards are available on the official website of Indian Railways along with the websites of the regional railway recruitment boards. Ex- indianrailways.gov.in, rrbahmedabad.gov.in, etc.

All the candidates have to carry their original ID proof. Those with a photocopy of ID proof won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

The CBT will comprise the following four sections;

Section 1: Mathematics- 25 questions

Section 2: General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30 questions

Section 3: General Science- 25 questions

Section 4: General Awareness and Current Affairs- 20 questions

Follow these steps to download RRB Group D admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in or one can directly log in to the respective RRBs website

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to Download E-Call Letter, Exam City and Date advice and SC/ST travel authority’

Step 3: A new window will ask your credentials, user ID and password

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the log in

Step 5: Your admit card will be downloaded. Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print of the admit card

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Railways this year. A total of 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts are for recruitment this year.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Indian railways at indianrailways.gov.in or their respective RRBs to get the updates related to the recruitment.