RRB Group D admit card LIVE: Railway recruitment admit card released at rrbcdg.gov.in; download now

RRB Group D admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Group D examination on September 13, 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at www.indianrailways.gov.in. According to the official notification, Railways will conduct the examination from September 17. Registered candidates can also download their admit cards from the link provided on the official websites of different RRBs. Candidate must note that Railways have already activated the mock link for CBT and the link for download of train travel authority for SC/ST candidates on September, 10.