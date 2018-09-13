​​​
RRB Group D admit card LIVE: Railway recruitment admit card released at rrbcdg.gov.in; download now

RRB Group D admit card download: Railways will conduct the examination from September 17. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

By: | Updated:Sep 13, 2018 10:51 am
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for Group D examination on September 13, 2018.

RRB Group D admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Group D examination on September 13, 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at www.indianrailways.gov.in. According to the official notification, Railways will conduct the examination from September 17. Registered candidates can also download their admit cards from the link provided on the official websites of different RRBs. Candidate must note that Railways have already activated the mock link for CBT and the link for download of train travel authority for SC/ST candidates on September, 10.

Live Blog

10:51 (IST) 13 Sep 2018

10:51 (IST) 13 Sep 2018

10:50 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D admit card: Here are the steps to download your Group D examination admit card

Step 1- Log in to www.indianrailways.gov.in or respective RRB website given above.Step 2- Click on the admit card link on the webpageStep 3- Enter your sign in credentials like User ID and password.Step 4- After entering credentials you will be able to access your admit cardStep 5- Download and take print out

10:46 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
10:46 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D examination pattern

CBT will comprise four sections namely, Mathematics with 25 questions, General Intelligence and reasoning (30), General Science (25), General awareness and current affairs(20).

10:45 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
Next stage examination

Candidates who successfully qualify the test will be called for stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will be released post result declaration of stage 1.

10:44 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D admit card: Examination pattern

The Computer-based test will be of 90 minutes and will consist of a total of 100 questions. All questions in CBT will be of multiple choice and would carry negative marking, 1/3, for every wrong answer. 

