RRB Group D Admit Card date 2018: When and how to download E-Call letter at indianrailways.gov.in; check exam dates

RRB Group D 2018: The exam is set to take place from September 17, 2018 and the Admit card for the same will be available for download from 4 days prior to the CBT date.

RRB Group D Admit Card date 2018: The recruitment cell of Indian Railways, the Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the E-Call letters of candidates at indianrailways.gov.in soon. According to a notice released on the official website, the exam is set to take place from September 17, 2018 and the Admit card for the same will be available for download from 4 days prior to the CBT date of the candidate. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of Indian Railways or the specific RRB website to download their e-call letter. In addition to this, candidates may login with their credentials on the mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter.

RRB Group D Admit Card date 2018: Schedule-

Commencement of CBT: 17/09/2018

Activation of Mock link for CBT: 10/09/2018

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Shift: 09/09/2018

Download of Train Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates: 10/09/2018

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the CBT date of the candidate

RRB Group D Admit Card date 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ respective RRBs

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB Group D 2018: Exam pattern-

Duration of CBT: 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions: 100

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB Group D 2018: Section wise marks for Computer Based Test (CBT)-

Section 1: Mathematics- 25 questions

Section 2: General Intelligence and Reasoning- 30 questions’

Section 3: General Science- 25 questions

Section 4: General awareness and Current Affairs- 20 questions