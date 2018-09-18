RRB Group D admit card 2018: Exam begins for Level 1 posts, download e-call letters from these websites

The Computer Based Test for the Indian Railways recruitment process for Level 1 posts began on September 17.

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Computer Based Test for recruitment to Level 1 posts has begun across various centres in India. Candidates who are registered to for the Railway Recruitment Process and are yet to appear for the examination can visit the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in to download their e-admit cards. The Computer Based Test for the Indian Railways recruitment process for Level 1 posts began on September 17. The admit cards for the same will be available on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board 4 days prior to the computer test. So, candidates whose test is to be conducted on September 19, 20, 21 can download their admit cards today.

The official website from where candidates can download their admit cards has a running slug that states that the Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018. For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 30.09.2018 onwards.

RRB Group D admit card 2018: Important information for candidates-

Steps to download e-hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ respective RRBs

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

Exam dates:

Candidates need to note that the exam for the recruitment of various the posts in Level 1 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix is scheduled to take place on different dates across the months of September and October 2018.