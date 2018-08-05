RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018 out shortly at rrbald.gov.in; check city, exam date

RRB Group C ALP, Technician admit card 2018: Candidates can log into rrbald.gov.in and enter the required credentials to know the exam date and city name.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician call letter 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the call letters for the recruitment to Group C posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians Posts today at the official website- rrbald.gov.in, indianrailways.gov.in. The call letters are expected to be released at 3 PM. However, candidates can now check the confirmed exam date and city at rrbald.gov.in.

Candidates can log into rrbald.gov.in and enter the required credentials to know the exam date and city name. It was notified by the Railway Recruitment Board earlier that the admit cards will be available 4 days before the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts on August 9.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician call letter 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log into the official website- rrbald.gov.in, indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Login for City and Date intimation and SC/ST Travel pass and download e-Call Letter for the post of ALP & Technicians under CEN 01/2018. (e-Call Letter will be available 4 days prior to your Exam date)”.

Step 3:You will be redirected to the “candidate login” page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on “Login” and enter.

Step 6: Check details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7: Save a copy and take a print out of the same for future reference.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician call letter 2018: Region wise websites

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivendrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of first stage of Exam: August 9

Mock test link for first stage: July 26

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Session of the Candidate: July 26

Download of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements and not an E-Call letter): July 26

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the date of the exam

RRB Group C ALP, Technician Recruitment 2018: Examination pattern

Duration of exam: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Total number of Questions: 75

Types of questions : Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

More about RRB Group C Recruitment 2018:

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways.