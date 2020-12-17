RRB Fraud Alert! Beware of fake websites, agents promising jobs, Railways warns RRB aspirants

The Indian Railways has clearly said that the entire recruitment exercise has been computerised and nobody can influence the process.

RRB Exams 2020: Even as thousands of job aspirants appear for the RRB-NTPC CBT 1 2020 exams across various centres in the country, the Ministry of Railways has issued a stern warning for the candidates. In a post on its official Twitter handle, the Railways has asked the RRB candidates to exercise caution while looking for latest information on the internet. Special attention must be paid by the RRB aspirants for those offering jobs or any kind of ‘assistance’ in getting some success.

What online/offline precautions should be observed by RRB aspirants?

The Indian Railways has clearly said that the entire recruitment exercise has been computerised and nobody can influence the process. Anyone claiming to be close to or being an acquaintance of any Railway Recruitment Board member should be avoided at all cost. Fraudsters are providing fake appointment letters to the gullible aspirants. Not just offline, the RRB aspirants must also be vigilant while looking for the latest information online. According to the Indian Railways, there are some criminals working in cyber world, who have set up fake websites. The RRB aspirants have been asked to check the name, spelling and font of any website that looks suspicious.

What should you do in case you spot fake RRB website or are contacted by ‘RRB agent’?

The Indian Railways says that in case an RRB aspirant comes across a fake website, she/he must immediately inform about it on national RRB helpline: 182. You can also contact the RRB officials via email. In case, someone has duped you, please contact nearest police station.

1.4 lakh railway jobs on the block!

Amid the technical recession, the Indian Railways has launched the biggest recruitment drive. White phased RRB exams, the Indian Railways intend to recruit 1.4 lakh people.